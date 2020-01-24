Friday marks six months until opening ceremony for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO- Friday marks six months until the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo.

The host city and Olympic athletes will be working hard until the finish line.

The Olympic rings have sailed into Tokyo, where the summer games will kick off in six short months.

It’s expected to be the biggest Olympics ever.

Nearly 9 million fans have already applied for tickets to a record number of events, including four new sports- karate, skateboarding, climbing and surfing.

“This will be the biggest program change in decades, probably ever,” says Fernando Aguerre, the president of the International Surfing Association.

This summer’s Olympics may also be the hottest. Officials are relocating the marathon and race walk events North to Sapporo, and are even experimenting with artificial snow and sun-resistant pavement to beat the heat.

Five-time Olympian and Tokyo hopeful Kerri Walsh says she’s not concerned.

“I don’t mind the heat,” says Walsh. “I think its kind of mind over matter.”

Thirty-one athletes have already made it on the Team USA roster, with more than 600 expected to qualify after June’s Olympic trials, including Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky.

“Oh yeah, it’s time to swim fast,” Ledecky says. “I’m ready!”

Tokyo’s ready too, with eight of the city’s nine new Olympic venues completed.

The athlete’s village complex is expected to be finished in June, equipped with recyclable cardboard bed frames.

Airbnb will help with Olympic accommodations for the first time, as other partners, including Panasonic gear up for behind-the-scenes production.

“We’re very excited to bring our audio and visual tech to the games in Tokyo this year,” says Lauren Sallata with Panasonic.

Capturing all of the action this summer when the world’s attention tunes in to Tokyo.

You can catch the opening ceremony, as well as many of the events starting July 24 on KARK.