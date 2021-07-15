Athletes who can three-peat (or four-peat) at the Tokyo Olympics

In her first two Olympic appearances, Katie Ledecky has accumulated six medals, five of which are gold. Credit: NBC Olympics

At the 2016 Rio Games, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and American cyclist Kristin Armstrong were among the athletes who etched their names into Olympic history by winning the same individual event three times in a row.

Although several repeat champions from Rio have since retired or are unable to defend their titles for various reasons, there are still a number of athletes who could achieve the elusive three-peat this year in Tokyo, with Katie Ledecky (women’s 800m free) the lone contender for the United States after Christian Taylor (men’s triple jump) was sidelined with a torn Achilles.

One athlete, Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez, will have the chance to take it a step further. Lopez was another Olympic star who successfully completed the three-peat in Rio, which means that he’s now going for a fourth straight gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling’s super heavyweight division. Only four athletes have ever won four consecutive gold medals in the same individual event, with American swimmer Michael Phelps being the most recent Olympian to accomplish the feat.

Below is a rundown of athletes on the verge of a third (or fourth) straight title.

