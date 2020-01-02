SCAM ALERT: Top scams of 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Scam artists were busy in 2019. According the the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker, at least 200 Arkansans reported falling victim of scams in 2019.

The Scam Tracker revealed the most common scam was online purchases. That was typically when you purchase a product, but that product ended up being fake or the buyer didn’t receive it.

The next top scam of 2019 was phishing, according to the BBB Scam Tracker. This was when a con artist made you think you’re clicking on a link online, but it really directed you to another website that was typically fradulent.

The third top scam was employment scams, where the con artist tricked you into thinking you received a job when you really did not. Most of the time they asked for your bank account information so they could deposit money, but they ended up taking money instead.

Some other scams reported to the BBB in 2019 were fake checks/money orders, debt collection and identity theft. According to the BBB Scam Tracker, crooks got away with more than $106,000 from Arkansans.

The number one advice the BBB has for all Arkansans was to never share personal information, but if you do, verify the company before sending that information.

If you feel you have fallen victim to a scam and would like us to investigate, email Ashlei king at aking2@kark.com.