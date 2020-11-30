Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan
TOKYO (AP) — A brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media.
The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.
One person on Twitter said, “This was scary.”
The Asahi newspaper says a camera at Nagoya port showed the meteor shining as brightly as a full moon as it neared the Earth.
LATEST POSTS:
- Arkansas’ Updated Depth Chart for Missouri
- Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as November comes to a close
- 2 young boys, man killed in suspected DUI crash in California; 2 other children injured
- PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations revealed