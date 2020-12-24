Track Santa’s Christmas Eve journey with the NORAD Santa Tracker

(WIVB) – Santa Claus is making his Christmas Eve trip around the world today- and you can track his progress with this online tool.
The NORAD Santa Tracker shows Santa’s position around the world, as well as the number of gifts delivered.
NORAD stands for North American Aerospace Defense Command. The organization has been tracking Santa since 1955, when a young child accidentally called the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center, thinking that she was calling Santa Claus.
LATEST POSTS:
- Most of Mexico doesn’t have facilities to store COVID-19 vaccine, doctor says
- Kamala Harris’ replacement in US Senate ready to work, ‘gettin’ it done’
- Bucket List: Taylors Made Café
- Officials preparing for stop-work order for border wall from Biden, Congressman Cuellar reveals
- President Trump issues new pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former top campaign officials