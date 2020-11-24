The Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights marks 25 years with social distanced holiday fun

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- If you’re looking for the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season in the age of social distancing, the Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights is returning this week.
Several cities and towns across the state will be taking part in the holiday tradition that’s in its 25th year. Many events have been scheduled with modified activities to stick to social distancing requirements so you can hit the road and enjoy Arkansas in the safest way.
There are lots of outdoor activities to enjoy, including hiking, biking, horseback riding, golf, wildlife watching, world-class trout fishing and more.
To view locations and events around the state, go to Arkansas.com/trailofholidaylights.
