Little Rock Police Department provides Christmas dinner for Arkansas community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department gave away more than 300 Christmas turkeys Wednesday morning.

The Little Rock Police Foundation sponsored a Christmas drive-thru where they provided Christmas dinner along with side items and even toys.

The foundation said they hope to have more events that bring the police department and the community together in the future.

“If there’s an opportunity to help your fellow man and that’s what Christmas is all about, is giving,” Timothy Anderson with the Little Rock Police Foundation said. “The Little Rock Police Department gives every day, and it also says the police are your friends.”

Police said they wanted to meet the needs of the community this year to let people know they care.