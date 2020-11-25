Dealing with holiday stress

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Holidays during a pandemic come with many questions and stressful situations; however, there are steps you can take to ease some of the uncertainty when getting together with family.

It’s the time of year to be thankful for what we have, but what we’ve lost and what we don’t have are at the top of mind also.

Local health leaders and the CDC recommend that we don’t gather in large groups this year. Doctors say you can choose how you want to focus on that. If the holidays make you a little anxious, now is the year to make things simple by planning ahead.

If you get overwhelmed in chaos, focus on your breathing or your senses can help you. If things get too stressful, discretely leave the room or sit in your car for a few moments.

If trying to host the holidays the traditional way only sets you up for the disappointment that things aren’t the same this year, make them totally different. Perhaps, Create new traditions by cooking a different meal.

