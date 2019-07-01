Digital Original: Rolling Stones band members arrested 44 years ago in Arkansas

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. – If you plan on “rolling” or driving through Fordyce anytime soon, you just might be reliving a part of Arkansas history.

That’s exactly what Keith Richards and Ron Woods of the English Rock and roll band, Rolling Stones, did 44 years ago on July 5, 1975.

The men were heading from Memphis to Dallas for concert and stopped in the small town to eat at the 4-DICE Restaurant.

The men were driving a rented yellow 1975 Chevy Impala and were pulled over, according to archived reports.

Reports say the men were taken in for drug and weapon charges, but later released.

Word quickly got out and fans came out to get a glimpse of the rebel rock stars.

The men left in a private plane.

For the full unedited video, click here.