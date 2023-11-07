Former White House aide Gabe Amo (D) is projected to win the special election to fill the remainder of former Rep. David Cicilline’s (D-R.I.) seat in Rhode Island, according to Decision Desk HQ, making him the state’s first Black representative to Congress.

Amo beat out Marine veteran Gerry Leonard (R) to fill Cicilline’s vacancy in Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

The Rhode Island Democrat announced in February that he was leaving his seat in June to be the CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation. The former White House aide won a crowded Democratic primary in September, and a poll from the Pell Center at Salve Regina University in late October found Amo leading Leonard 46 percent to 35 percent.

The seat went for Biden handily in 2020 and had been held by Cicilline since 2011, making Amo the heavy favorite to win the race.