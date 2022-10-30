Nearly 8 in 10 Americans describe the current state of affairs in the U.S. as “out of control,” according to a new CBS News-YouGov poll.

The poll, published on Sunday, found that 79 percent of respondents believe things are “out of control” in the country, while 21 percent of those surveyed believe things are “under control.”

When asked how they feel about the state of the U.S. today, 73 percent of respondents said things are going badly in the country, while 36 percent of those surveyed said things are going well, according to the poll.

Along political party lines, 48 percent of registered Democratic respondents believe things are going well in the country, while 12 percent of registered Republicans and 18 percent of independents agree.

When it comes to President Biden, 56 percent of respondents disapprove of the job he is doing as president, while 44 percent of those surveyed approve.

The poll comes about a week before midterm elections that will decide control of the House and Senate, along with crucial governor races across the country.

The new CBS News-YouGov poll forecast that the GOP will net at least 228 seats in the House chamber in the midterm election, compared to 207 seats for Democrats.

Sixty-three percent of Democrats in the poll said a functioning democracy is their biggest concern, while 21 percent of those surveyed said a strong economy is their biggest concern.

Seventy percent of registered Republican respondents said that a stronger economy is their biggest concern heading into the election, while 29 percent of those surveyed said a functioning democracy is their biggest concern.

The CBS News-YouGov poll was conducted from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, with a total of 2,119 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 2.4 percentage points.