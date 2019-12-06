Hilary’s Hounds: We’ve got THREE!

Hilary's Hounds
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week we feature three pups, because why not!

The two featured for Hilary’s Hounds are Gigi and Bella.

These two ladies are about 3-years-old. The two Chihuahua mixes are up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

The girls have no major health issues and would prefer to stay together. They are pretty calm and love licking human faces.

Up next we’ve got a bigger girl. Arielle is an Airedale mix. This pup is only about 3-months-old. She is a pretty timid puppy who warms up pretty quickly. She has a clean bill of health.

If you are interested in meeting any of these ladies or learning more about the adoption process, visit the LRAV website and submit an online adoption application here: https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/forms.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering visit this link to contact the LRAV:
https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/contact

Be sure to check back every Friday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help Prevent Pests

Preventing pests from entering your home is one way that pet owners can help keep their pets safe. Below are some preventative steps you can take:

  • Regularly check your pet’s food, water and shelter for bugs
  • Remove bedding or toys if you see signs of insect activity
  • Store pet food in sealed containers
  • Fix leaky plumbing and remove areas of standing water
  • Seal cracks and crevices to help keep bugs out of your house, including your window frames
  • Keep outdoor pets contained in a fenced yard. If they enter an infested area, fleas and ticks can hop on board within seconds
  • Keep leaves raked, grass cut and bushes trimmed to reduce tick habitat
  • Check your pet regularly for fleas and ticks, especially when they are allowed outside of your yard or other controlled areas

If your pet has been affected by pests, then you should consult with your veterinarian before using any medication or repellent.

 

How Pest Control Professionals Can Help

Though taking preventative steps can help alleviate pest issues, DIY solutions often fall short of complete control. That’s where pest control professionals can assist, and the professionals at Terminix are here to help. Terminix technicians use pesticides according to the label and do not treat pets at all. However, for efficiency of service and as a precaution, you should always contain your pet and put food and toys away when a technician is treating your home.

When pests like fleas and ticks are prevented and controlled, that’s good for your pets. It creates a better environment for them, and you. Learn more about Terminix pest control today.

Can we pre-plan?
Yes. This is recommended as it is easier to deal with prior to your pet’s passing. Arrangements can be made by contacting your local veterinary hospital and working with us.

What do I do if my pet dies at home?

Pet Cremation Services provides home pickup, please call us to make arrangements.

(501) 831-4562  is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.  An operator will take your message and contact Pet Creamation Services if it is after normal hours.

What about euthanization services at home? 

Your veterinarian or a mobile veterinary service will need to perform the euthanasia.  Pet Cremation Services will meet at your home at the designated time.

May I bring my pet to Pet Cremation Services?

Yes.  Call in order for Pet Cremation Services to prepare for your pet’s arrival.

What is the timing of the cremation process?

Pet Cremation Services normally has your pet ready and returned to your veterinary clinic in five business days.

However, if a special urn is ordered or engraving, the return time may be as long as 14 days.

How do I know that the pet returned to me is actually my pet?

Pet Cremation Services believes that every pet and owner deserves the security of I.D. protection without the added trauma of the pet owner having to view the cremation.

In order to ensure that your pet is treated with care, it is identified at the Veterinary Clinic with an ID tag that follows the pet throughout the pick up, transport and cremation process.

Pet Cremation Services understands that your pet is a member of your family and deserves the very best.

Pet Cremation Services offers the option of a pet owner to be with their pet until the very end and attend a privately viewed cremation.  Please contact us if you wish to attend.

How much does cremation cost?

This depends on the type of cremation (i.e. private cremation or communal cremation) and the location of the pet pickup.  Consult with your veterinarian regarding the type of cremation you want. Their office will review pricing options with you.

For more information CLICK HERE

 

Special Thanks to FAB&T for hosting our Adoption Events on Aug 17th!

Will be hosting an adoption event on the 24th 9am-noon featuring the Garland County Humane Society.  1850 Higdon Ferry Road – Hot Springs

 

 

CARE
Humane Society of Pulaski County
North Little Rock Animal Shelter
Friends of the Animal Village
Out of the Woods Animal Shelter
Jefferson County Humane Society
Maumelle Friends of the Animals
Humane Society of Saline County
Bryant Animal Control and Adoption
Benton Animal Services
Humane Society of Faulkner County
Conway Animal Welfare Unit
Arkanpaws
Humane Society of Garland County
Guardian Angels Cat Shelter
Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League
City of Hot Springs Animal Services
Russellville Animal Shelter
Heber Springs Humane Society
Lonoke Animal Shelter
Cabot Animal Control
Beebe Humane Society
Humane Society of Searcy
Jacksonville Animal Control
Rock City Rescue
Sherwood Animal Services
Pine Bluff Animal Control

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

About Clear the Shelters

NBC and Telemundo stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.