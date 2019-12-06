Hilary’s Hounds: We’ve got THREE!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week we feature three pups, because why not!

The two featured for Hilary’s Hounds are Gigi and Bella.

These two ladies are about 3-years-old. The two Chihuahua mixes are up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

The girls have no major health issues and would prefer to stay together. They are pretty calm and love licking human faces.

Up next we’ve got a bigger girl. Arielle is an Airedale mix. This pup is only about 3-months-old. She is a pretty timid puppy who warms up pretty quickly. She has a clean bill of health.

If you are interested in meeting any of these ladies or learning more about the adoption process, visit the LRAV website and submit an online adoption application here: https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/forms.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering visit this link to contact the LRAV:

https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/contact

Be sure to check back every Friday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.