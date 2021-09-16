Hilary’s Hounds partners with Kendra Scott Jewelry for Saturday event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kendra Scott Jewelry at the Little Rock Promenade is partnering with Hilary’s Hounds for a special event with all proceeds going to help lovable dogs find their forever homes.

The event is Saturday, September 18 from noon to 3 p.m. with 20 percent of all proceeds going toward the Little Rock Animal Village.

Not only is Kendra Scott showcasing a new collection, but there will be food and prizes to boot.

Hilary Hunt will be there, bringing all the love for happy hounds that need a house to call their own.