Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Valentine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Valentine.

Valentine is the missing piece you need this week of love! She is a lab mix and who struggles with hearing because of her old age. Valentine is an older girl, about 11 volunteers believe. This girl is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV). She is medium sized and truly needs someone with a big heart. She has a bit of a skin condition as well so if its cold she may need to rock a sweater.

If you are interested in meeting Valentine or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

