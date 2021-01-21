Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Tory!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Tory.

This sweet Shepard mix is on the hunt for his forever home. Tory is about 2 years old. He is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV). He is a big boy with lots of love to give. Volunteers say he gets along with other dogs and would love a sibling. He also sometimes thinks he is a lap dog.

He is heartworm positive but the shelter will provide the needed medication and the condition doesn’t slow him down.

If you are interested in meeting Tory or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary's Hounds.

