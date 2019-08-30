Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Sunny!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A low key hound mix who sometimes thinks she is a lap dog is looking for her forever home this week!
Meet Sunny, the hound mix. She’s about 3 years old and currently hangs out at the Little Rock Animal Village.
She is ready to bring some sunshine into your life with her sweet personality. She is very relaxed and enjoys kisses. She loves to be close too!
Sunny wants someone to lounge with her and love on her. This girl also loves other pets! She has no major health issues and has been fully vetted.
She’s up for immediate adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village.