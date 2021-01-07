Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Sunny!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Sunny.

She’s a young and fun girl. Sunny is about a year old. The shelter believes she is a lab mix and is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

She has already been spayed and has no major health issues slowing her down so get ready for some backyard playtime.





If you are interested in meeting Sunny or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.