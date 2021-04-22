Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Sky

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured dog from Hilary’s Hounds is Sky.

Sky is the sunshine you need in your life and a favorite at the shelter. She is a Lab/Pyrenees mix. This happy girl is about one but is missing a leg because of an accident. That doesn’t slow her down. She gets along great with children and other dogs. Sky does have heartworms but the shelter is committed to helping her new owner with that. She is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

If you are interested in meeting Sky or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.