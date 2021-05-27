Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Samuel!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured dog from Hilary’s Hounds is Samuel.

Samuel is 6-years-old and this cute middle-aged man is looking for his FUR-ever home! This guy is a snuggler and loves being close. Samuel is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

If you are interested in meeting Samuel or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and several different organizations.