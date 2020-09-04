Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Pongo!

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – This week’s Hilary’s Hounds segment is from Faulkner County.

You’ll find Pongo at the Mayflower Animal Control.

He’s a medium-sized dog and is believed to be a dalmatian/pitbull mix. They estimate he’s about 10 months old. He is currently going through heartworm treatment but it is fully paid for and he will be ready for adoption once completed.

Pongo is a calm and sweet boy. He is a big cuddlier who loves to give face kisses.

If you are interested in meeting Pongo or adopting him, call the Mayflower Animal Control at (501) 472-5533 to make an appointment! Or you can check out their Facebook page. Just search “Mayflower Animal Control Fanpage“.