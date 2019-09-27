Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Penelope!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Penelope.

She’s about 6-years-old and is believed to be a chihuahua mix.

Penelope is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

She is described as a bit clingy and loves to be held.

If you are interested in meeting Penelope or learning more about the adoption process, visit the LRAV website and submit an online adoption application here: https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/forms.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering visit this link to contact the LRAV:

https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/contact

Be sure to check back every Friday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.