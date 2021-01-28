Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Peaches!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Peaches.

Peaches is a rat terroir mix and about two years old. She is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV). She is pretty small and a great lap dog. She doesn’t mind if you get in her face for a big kiss and you won’t hear her bark like most small dogs. Volunteers say she is a little shy in the beginning but warms up pretty fast! She also loves to be held.

Peaches has no major health issues and has already been spayed.

If you are interested in meeting Tory or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

