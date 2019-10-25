Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Oscar!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Oscar.
He’s a young dachshund up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV). This sweet little guy had a broken leg but is on the mend. If you are looking for a puppy, Oscar is a great find.
If you are interested in meeting Oscar or learning more about the adoption process, visit the LRAV website and submit an online adoption application here: https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/forms.
For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering visit this link to contact the LRAV:
https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/contact
Be sure to check back every Friday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.
If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.