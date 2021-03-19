Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Moose!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured dog from Hilary’s Hounds is Moose.

Moose is the sweetest boy with a blue tongue. He is a lab/chow mix and about 3 years old. This guy is a favorite at the shelter and an amazing walker. He does have heartworms but it doesn’t slow this cutie down. He is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV) and they will provide you with all the medication you need.

If you are interested in meeting Moose or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.