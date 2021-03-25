Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Madeline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured dog from Hilary’s Hounds is Madeline.

Madeline is a designer dog. She is a miniature poodle and about 3 years old. This girl is very much a lap dog who likes to be held. She gets along great with children and has no major health issues. Madeline is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

If you are interested in meeting Madeline or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.