Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Henderson!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Henderson.

It is time for some puppy love this week and Henderson has a lot to give! He is a lab mix and who is going to be a big boy when he grows up. Henderson is about 6 weeks old so potty training will be a must. He is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

If you are interested in meeting Henderson or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.