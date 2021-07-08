Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Gina!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured dog from Hilary’s Hounds is Gina.

Gina is 2-years-old, is a lab/hound mix and is great with kids! This girl likes to lounge around and is looking for her FUR-ever home! Gina is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

If you are interested in meeting Madeline or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and several different organizations.