Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Gerdy!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured dog from Hilary’s Hounds is Gerdy.

Gerdy is a fancy girl, she is a Brussel Griffon. This little girl is about 11 years old. This girl does struggle with her sight because she is missing one eye. She gets along great with children and is very alert. Gerdy does have heart worms but the shelter is committed to helping her new owner with that. She is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

If you are interested in meeting Gerdy or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

