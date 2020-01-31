Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Cyrus!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Cyrus.

This big Great Dane is about 2-years-old with a heart of gold! He is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

Cyrus needs a lot of love and care since being found abandon. He is rather skinny but nothing some good food and TLC can’t fix. He is heart worm positive but the shelter will provide all the medication. He is great with people but if you have another animal you will want them to meet to make sure they can be buddies!

He is a big dog with an even bigger heart.

If you are interested in meeting Cyrus or learning more about the adoption process, visit the LRAV website and submit an online adoption application here: https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/forms.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering visit this link to contact the LRAV: https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/contact

