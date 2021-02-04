Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Chex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Chex.

Chex is a touchdown this Super Bowl week! He is a cattle dog mix and a bit timid at first but get him outside and really shines. He is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV). Chex is medium-sized and still pretty young about two. He warms up pretty fast if you are giving him lots of pets!

Chex has no major health issues and has already been fixed.

If you are interested in meeting Chex or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.