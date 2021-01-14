Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Cheesecake!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Cheesecake.

He’s a young guy who just wants some ear scratches and boy is he sweet just like his name. Cheesecake is about a year old. The shelter believes he is a Cattle dog mix and is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV). He is a medium sized dog but on the smaller side.

He has already been fixed and has no major health issues.

If you are interested in meeting Cheesecake or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.

