Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Boo!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured dog from Hilary’s Hounds is Boo.

Boo is a big boy with an even bigger smile. He is a pure breed Rottweiler and about 3 years old. This guy is a clumsy lover who just wants to be close to you. He needs a big yard and an owner who is willing to give him a little extra care because he does have heartworms. He is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV) and they will provide you with all the medication you need.

If you are interested in meeting Boo or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and a number of different organizations.

