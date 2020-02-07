Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Beethoven!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured pup from Hilary’s Hounds is Beethoven!

Straight out of the movie Beethoven, gives the same sloppy big kisses as the movie star dog! He is about 4-years-old he is a St.Bernard mix up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

Beethoven is a big dog and ready for someone with a big backyard. He is great with people but if you have another animal you will want them to meet to make sure they can be buddies!

If you are interested in meeting Beethoven or learning more about the adoption process, visit the LRAV website and submit an online adoption application here: https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/forms.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering visit this link to contact the LRAV:

https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/contact

