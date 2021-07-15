FINDING FOREVER HOMES  – ADOPT FROM & DONATE TO YOUR LOCAL SHELTER TODAY!

Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Ash!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured dog from Hilary’s Hounds is Ash.

Ash is a border collie mix and is a little shy. Once Ash gets to know you he will be a joy for his FUR-ever family! Ash is up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV).

If you are interested in meeting Madeline or learning more about the adoption process, submit an online adoption application.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and several different organizations.

CARE
Humane Society of Pulaski County
North Little Rock Animal Shelter
Friends of the Animal Village
Out of the Woods Animal Shelter
Jefferson County Humane Society
Maumelle Friends of the Animals
Humane Society of Saline County
Bryant Animal Control and Adoption
Benton Animal Services
Humane Society of Faulkner County
Conway Animal Welfare Unit
Arkanpaws
Humane Society of Garland County
Guardian Angels Cat Shelter
Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League
City of Hot Springs Animal Services
Russellville Animal Shelter
Heber Springs Humane Society
Lonoke Animal Shelter
Cabot Animal Control
Beebe Humane Society
Humane Society of Searcy
Jacksonville Animal Control
Rock City Rescue
Sherwood Animal Services
Pine Bluff Animal Control