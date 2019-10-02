Hispanic Heritage Month: A personal story

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hispanic Heritage Month is personal for KARK’s Michael Esparza because it honors his entire family.

He’s the proud grandson of Mexican immigrants who came to the U.S. in the 1940s.

Michael’s Esparza grandparents crossed the border legally through El Paso then headed to Chicago.

A subscription-based genealogy research site helped him track his ancestry.

Luckikly for him the site had detailed records from Mexico that helped Michael fill in his Esparza family tree going back nearly 200 years! Follow along as he researches birth, marriage and death records revealing family stories his grandparents had never shared.

Thanks to his research and Ancenstry.com, Michael discovered that the Esparza name dates back at least to the 1830s in Zacatecas.