20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees announced

MIAMI (AP) – The Latin Recording Academy ® has announced the nominees for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards ®, the preeminent international honor celebrating excellence in Latin music.

The Album Of The Year category is composed of a diverse group of artists including Paula Arenas ( Visceral ), Rubén Blades ( Paraíso Road Gang ), Andrés Calamaro ( Cargar La Suerte ), Fonseca ( Agustín ), Luis Fonsi ( Vida ), Rosalía ( El Mal Querer ), Alejandro Sanz ( #ELDISCO ), Ximena Sariñana(¿Dónde Bailarán Las Niñas? ), Tony Succar ( Mas De Mi ), and Sebastián Yatra ( Fantasía ).

The Latin GRAMMY Awards are voted on by The Latin Recording Academy’s international membership body of music creators. This year’s nominees were selected from approximately 15,500 submissions across 50 categories, and reflect a diverse range of established artists and newcomers who released recordings during June 1, 2018, through May 31, 2019.

Winners will be revealed by The Latin Recording Academy on Nov. 14 at the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards’ Premiere and telecast ceremonies. The telecast will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on the Univision Network from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Following is a list of the nominations in some of the 50 categories. For the complete list of nominees, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

Record Of The Year

“Parecen Viernes” – Marc Anthony

“Verdades Afiladas” – Andrés Calamaro

“Ahí Ahí” – Vicente García

“Kitipun” – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“Querer Mejor” – Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara

“La Plata” – Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt

“Aute Couture” – Rosalía

“Mi Persona Favorita” – Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

“No Tengo Nada” – Alejandro Sanz

“Cobarde” – Ximena Sariñana

Song Of The Year

“Calma” – Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

“Desconstrução” – Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)

“El País” – Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)

“Kitipun” – Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

“Mi Persona Favorita” – Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

“No Tengo Nada” – Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

“Quédate” – Kany García & Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany García & Tommy Torres)

“Querer Mejor” – Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry, Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner & Tainy, songwriters (Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara)

“Un Año” – Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra Featuring Reik)

“Ven” – Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Pop Song

“Bailar” – Leonel García, songwriter (Leonel García)

“Buena Para Nada” – Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo & Santiago Castillo, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

“Mi Persona Favorita” – Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

“Pienso En Tu Mirá” – Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

“Ven” – Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance:

“Tenemos Que Hablar” – Bad Bunny

“Calma (Remix)” – Pedro Capó & Farruko

“Pa’ Olvidarte (Remix)” – ChocQuibtown, Zion & Lennox, Farruko Featuring Manuel Turizo

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow

“Otro Trago” – Sech Featuring Darell

Best Urban Music Album

Kisses – Anitta

X 100PRE – Bad Bunny

Mi Movimiento – De La Ghetto

19 – Feid

Sueños – Sech

Best Urban Song

“Baila Baila Baila” – Ozuna & Vicente Saavedra, songwriters (Ozuna)

“Caliente” – J Balvin, René Cano, De La Ghetto & Alejandro Ramirez, songwriters (De La Ghetto Featuring J Balvin)

“Con Altura” – J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

“Otro Trago” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech & Jorge Valdes, songwriters (Sech Featuring Darell)

“Pa’ Olvidarte” – René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas & Doumbia Yohann, songwriters (ChocQuibTown)

Best Alternative Music Album

Latinoamericana – Alex Anwandter

Discutible – Babasónicos

Bach – Bandalos Chinos

Prender Un Fuego – Marilina Bertoldi

Norma – Mon Laferte

Best Traditional Tropical Album

Andrés Cepeda Big Band(En Vivo) – Andrés Cepeda

Vereda Tropical – Olga Cerpa y Mestisay

Lo Nuestro – Yelsy Heredia

A Journey Through CubanMusic – Aymée Nuviola

La Llave Del Son – Septeto Acarey

Best Singer-Songwriter Album

Acústica – Albita

Contra El Viento – Kany García

Amor Presente – Leonel García

Algo Ritmos – Kevin Johansen

Intuición – Gian Marco

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Mi Persona Preferida – El Bebeto

Sigue La Dinastía… – Alex Fernández

Más Romántico Que Nunca – Vicente Fernández

Indestructible – Flor De Toloache

Ahora – Christian Nodal

Best Norteño Album

Por Más – Bronco

Las Canciones De La Abuela – Buyuchek

Mitad Y Mitad – Calibre 50

Percepción – Intocable

Amo – La Maquinaria Norteña

Best Long Form Music Video

“Anatomía De Un Éxodo” – Mastodonte

“Piazzolla, Los Años Del Tiburón” – Astor Piazzolla

“Hotel De Los Encuentros” – Draco Rosa

“Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy” – Alejandro Sanz

“Déjame Quererte” – Carlos Vives

For more information and the latest news, please visit the official Latin Recording Academy website at LatinGRAMMY.com (#LatinGRAMMY).