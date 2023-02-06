LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Today will be focusing on featuring people from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff every week for Black History Month.

This week, UAPB Vice Chancellor George Cotton talked about former president Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Sr.

Davis became the university’s president at the age of 29, making him the youngest college president in the United States. He served in the position for 30 years.

During his tenure, Davis invited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to give a commencement speech. He also saw the college gain its accreditation as a 4-year-university in 1972, one year before his resignation.