Rev. Dr. Al Sharpton will speak at UAPB’s Black History Month Event

Pine Bluff, Ark. – Civil rights activist, author and media personality Rev. Dr. Al Sharpton will be the featured speaker for the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership’s Black History Month virtual event on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 4:00 p.m.

The veteran civil rights leader will discuss the focus of this year’s event, Unity for our Nation. It is free and open to the public to attend.

“The political unrest our country has experienced will be studied and examined for generations to come at institutions like ours,” said Kara Brown, dean of student activities. “This event not only celebrates the legacy of Rev. Sharpton as an outspoken leader in the ongoing struggle for civil rights and a first-hand witness to history but also provides our campus community with insights for how we can collectively work together to strengthen our nation.”

Sharpton is one of America’s foremost voices in the battles against economic and social injustices and political inequity. He is the founder and President of the National Action Network, a not-for-profit civil rights organization formed in 1991 with more than 100 chapters nationwide. Sharpton also hosts the daily radio show “Keepin’ it Real w/ Rev. Al Sharpton” and a national cable news television show entitled “Politics Nation.” His most recent book, Rise Up: Confronting a Country at the Crossroads, was published in September 2020 and is already a national bestseller.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony featuring Leon Jones III, president of the Political Science Club. Jones is a Political Science major and last summer co-hosted a virtual event following the death of George Floyd. Jones said he recognized the impact these types of events can have on a community.

“I saw people from all different backgrounds coming together trying to find clarity and understanding,” Jones said. “It was pretty special, and I’m excited to be in a space, yes virtually – however, a shared space with a seasoned and wise activist.”

The free event will be hosted via Zoom webinar. Details for accessing the webinar can be found at uapb.edu.