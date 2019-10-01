Oct 26 – 2027 State Park Entrance Road – Bismarck, AR 71929

Throw on a costume and sharpen your sweet tooth for DeGray Lake Resort State Park’s Trick-or-Treat Night Run! Walk, run, or creep through either a 5K or 0.8-mile route winding through our golf course with hundreds of luminaries lighting your way! Each route consists primarily of paved cart path with a short, off-trail section through the forest! Staff will be stationed along the path for trick-or-treat stops throughout the run. A portion of the proceeds will go to Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas. You can learn more about this non-profit organization at the post-run social which will include a live owl meet and greet, campfire, and warm apple cider. With a costume contest, candy, owls, and random prizes, this is one event you will not want to miss! *This is an untimed fun run/walk – all ages and abilities are welcome.

Registration Periods:

$25 – through October 10 (includes a custom long sleeve shirt)

$20 – October 11 through October 26 (DOES NOT INCLUDE a shirt)

* Registration available online only. No Registration after 6:00 p.m. day of the run.

** A limited number of shirts will be available for purchase the day of the run for $12. First come, first served while supplies last.