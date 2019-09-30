“Let’s do the TIME WARP again!” Join the CALS Ron Robinson Theater for FOUR INTERACTIVE SHOWINGS of The Rocky Horror Picture Show!

Friday, Oct. 4 @ 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 @ 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18 @ 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 @ 9:30 p.m.

Probably the oddest, most off-the-wall cult film ever made, this rock’n’roll science fiction horror satire is a favorite midnight show. A young couple stumbles into a castle inhabited by weirdos from the planet Transylvania including Dr. Frank N. Furter (Tim Curry) a transvestite Frankenstein in rhinestone heels. A marvelous musical spoof.

Prop bags for the interactive showings will be available for $5/each!

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Film starts at 9:30 p.m. Beer, wine, and concessions will be available!