Sherwood Halloween Carnival to offer safe trick-or-treating location

SHERWOOD, Ark. (News release) – For parents fretting about finding a safe place to take their ghouls and boos trick-or-treating this Halloween, the City of Sherwood’s Parks & Recreation Department has a fun solution – the city’s annual Halloween Carnival.

The free event will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the Forest Room at Sherwood Forest, 1111 W Maryland Ave. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The festivities are open to the public and will feature carnival booths with games, candy and prizes and a costume contest for ages 0 to 12 and family groups.

Several area businesses and organizations are volunteering for this community event to provide a safe place for trick-or-treaters. If a business or organization would like to be a part of the event, they must fill out a booth registration form and return it to Misty Raper, event coordinator, by Wednesday, Oct. 30. Booth spaces are free to reserve, but each booth is required to hand out candy and offer a game or activity of some form for the kids. Each booth will need to be set up and ready for the public no later than 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Booths may not sell anything during the event, but are welcome to display their business information for parents to take with them. To receive a registration form, email misty@cityofsherwood.net, apply online to bit.ly/SherwoodHalloweenVendor19 or call 501-833-0476.

In addition to the carnival, the Sherwood Mayor’s Youth Council, along with the Sherwood Day Camp counselors, are holding their annual haunted house in the Sherwood Room at Sherwood Forest from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 7-10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Admission for the haunted house is $3 and proceeds benefit the Youth Council’s educational trips and activities throughout the school year. For more information about the haunted house, call Tommy Smith at 501-835-6893.