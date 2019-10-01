POWHATAN GHOSTWALKS

PHONE 870-878-6765 for more information.

Powhatan, AR 72458

Powhatan and Northeast Arkansas have a long, rich history, so it only makes sense that there are probably a few ghosts still wandering around. Century-old buildings, the Black River and old cemeteries play host to a number of Powhatan’s ghost stories, folktales and legends. What makes the rattling in the jail? Who is that you see in the second story window of the courthouse as you drive by at night? You are invited to their 5 historic structures to be introduced to the spirits and spine-tingling tales of ghostly happenings. These ghostly tales may very well be hauntingly true, or more likely just flights of fancy. You decide.