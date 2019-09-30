PUMPKIN HOLLOW PUMPKIN PATCH

Sept 21- Nov 2 – Weekends and Halloween – 671 County Road 336 – Piggott, AR 72454

Beginning in October 1993, Pumpkin Hollow has been welcoming friends to the pumpkin patch and related activities. Although there have been many changes and additions to the farm since that first season, the goal was then and continues to be entertaining and educating the visitors about a real working farm. In addition to the traditional Pumpkin Hollow activities, there are new adventures awaiting guests. With so much to see and do, visitors will need to spend the day here. Begin the adventure with a scenic drive on Crowley’s Ridge to Pumpkin Hollow. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by colorful gourd head scarecrows who invite everyone to sit for a photo opportunity (photo ops abound all around the farm). Excitement is already in the air. Spend a beautiful autumn day enjoying all the fun including the corn mazes, hayrides, catfish feeding, pony rides, pig scrambles, farm animals, Kids’ Barn, Friendly Forest, kids’ barrel train ride , Pond Slides, and the Country Bumpkin Playground. Adventurers of all ages will love the Pumpkin Hollow Zipline. Don’t leave without shopping for pumpkins of all sizes, shapes, and colors, mums, cornstalks, gourds, & t-shirts/souvenirs. Be sure to stop by the new food facility for some tasty treats and especially the “made from our own pumpkins” desserts and signature cider slushes. Grandparents and parents have discovered that treating the kids to a visit to Pumpkin Hollow is an annual tradition that must not be missed. In answer to “What’s new this year?” , Pumpkin Hollow Gotcha Gun Battlefield arena will provide adrenaline pumping fun for kids and adults alike.

For older kids and more adventuresome adults, visit the three “Horror in the Hollow” haunted attractions and the Zombie Paintball Patrol (Friday, Saturday nights, and Halloween nights only).