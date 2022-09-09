From visiting a haunted house or similarly-themed attraction to shopping for Halloween costumes and decor, there are lots of options in Arkansas to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Magic Springs will again be hosting its very popular Magic Screams for “family fun by day and fright by night.” (click here to learn more).

The Arkansas Haunted Houses website is listing all the spooky places you’ll dare to visit (click here for more info).

Spirit Halloween stores offer one-stop shopping (click here to find locations).

A few other Halloween things to do =>

Tales of the Crypt is back at Mount Holly Cemetery in Little Rock!

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra: Halloween Spooktacular

Ballet Arkansas: Dracula