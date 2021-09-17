Yummy Mummy Dogs

Recipe from NBC TODAY show

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry (8 to 12 ounces), thawed, but chilled

All-purpose flour for dusting

7 hot dogs, patted dry

1 large egg, beaten

Mustard and ketchup for serving

Directions: (Click here for illustrations)

Preheat the oven to 400°F. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the pastry a scant ¼-inch thick.

Using a pastry cutter or pizza wheel and straight edge, cut lengthwise into ¼-inch wide strips. Transfer the strips to a large baking sheet and freeze until firm, about 15 minutes.

Roll the pastry strips around the hot dogs, leaving a little space at one end for the eyes. Don’t worry if your pastry strips are too short to cover completely. Just join the end to another strip and twirl until wrapped.

Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush with beaten egg. Freeze just until chilled, about 15 minutes.

Bake until golden and puffed, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool slightly, then using a toothpick, dip one end into yellow mustard to make eyes. Serve with mustard and ketchup for dipping. Boo!!!