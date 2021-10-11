Witches brew (Halloween punch)

Halloween Recipes
This refreshment can be the focal point of your Halloween party table!

You’ll need to make it in a large punchbowl.

INGREDIENTS:

Ginger ale (2-liter bottle) chilled
Pineapple juice (46 oz. can unsweetened) chilled
¼ cup lime juice (or lemon juice), freshly squeezed
Lime sherbet (1 quart)

DIRECTIONS:

Combine the ginger ale, pineapple juice, and lime/lemon juice in the punch bowl. Stir to combine. Add scoops of lime sherbet. Mix all for a few minutes until the sherbet begins to melt.

TIPS:
Add “Monster Hands” ice to keep punchbowl chilled (see photos below)
Add a few drops of green food coloring

MONSTER HANDS ICE

These were made by filling food service gloves with water and placing them in a bowl inside the freezer. Remove gloves before adding to the punchbowl.
TIP: Add food coloring in the water (if desired) when making these

