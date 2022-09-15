Feetloaf might just be the recipe to make guests’ toes curl this Halloween – NBC Today, Jennifer Weigel

(NBC Today – By Erica Chayes Wida) – What is a feetloaf?

This time of year, there are plenty of too-gross-to-be-true foods out there, but of all the Halloween party hacks, there’s one dish that will make make every guest’s blood curdle: raw meat shaped like feet.

Feetloaf is probably one of those things that you really wish you could just unsee.

The chunky texture of raw meat, egg yolk and breadcrumbs molded into two monstrous feet; coagulated ketchup dripping from the ankles (or what used to be ankles); the severed bones simulated by two marrow-like parsnips and — perhaps worst of all — the pallid, decaying toenails made from slivers of onion.

Click here to keep reading from NBC Today and to find out how to make feetloaf!