The Scaredy-Cat Cocktail

Halloween Recipes
Recipe from NBC TODAY show

This simple cocktail is slightly sweet and super spooky — the perfect compliment to your Halloween nibbles.

Ingredients:

1 ounce vodka
1 ounce Chambord
1 ounce cranberry juice
1 splash club soda
1 drop black food coloring
1 dry ice pellet

Directions:

Combine the vodka (if you can nab some black vodka, you get extra bonus points and can skip the black food coloring mentioned), Chambord, cranberry juice and club soda into a cocktail shaker, and give it a good shake. Strain into a martini glass. Add one drop of black food coloring and using tongs, place a dry ice pellet into your concoction. The dry ice will begin to bubble, creating a spooky and festive effect.

