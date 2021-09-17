The Scaredy-Cat Cocktail

Recipe from NBC TODAY show
This simple cocktail is slightly sweet and super spooky — the perfect compliment to your Halloween nibbles.
Ingredients:
1 ounce vodka
1 ounce Chambord
1 ounce cranberry juice
1 splash club soda
1 drop black food coloring
1 dry ice pellet
Directions:
Combine the vodka (if you can nab some black vodka, you get extra bonus points and can skip the black food coloring mentioned), Chambord, cranberry juice and club soda into a cocktail shaker, and give it a good shake. Strain into a martini glass. Add one drop of black food coloring and using tongs, place a dry ice pellet into your concoction. The dry ice will begin to bubble, creating a spooky and festive effect.