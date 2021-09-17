Sweet Dracula Doughnuts

Recipe from NBC TODAY show
Ingredients:
8 chocolate-covered doughnuts
Red buttercream or cream cheese frosting
1 bag mini marshmallows
1 bag candy corn
Turn chocolate doughnuts into a Halloween treat you’ll want to sink your teeth into.
Directions:
- Cut chocolate covered doughnuts in half. Then cut each half open like a sandwich.
- Spread with red buttercream or cream cheese frosting.
- Place mini marshmallows on the bottom doughnut for teeth.
- Cover with top half of doughnut.
- Press candy corn into the top of the doughnut for fangs.