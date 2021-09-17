Sweet Dracula Doughnuts

Halloween Recipes
Recipe from NBC TODAY show

Ingredients:

8 chocolate-covered doughnuts
Red buttercream or cream cheese frosting
1 bag mini marshmallows
1 bag candy corn
Turn chocolate doughnuts into a Halloween treat you’ll want to sink your teeth into.

Directions: (Click here to see video presentation)

  1. Cut chocolate covered doughnuts in half. Then cut each half open like a sandwich.
  2. Spread with red buttercream or cream cheese frosting.
  3. Place mini marshmallows on the bottom doughnut for teeth.
  4. Cover with top half of doughnut.
  5. Press candy corn into the top of the doughnut for fangs.

