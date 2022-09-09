(NBC Today) – This recipe has just two main ingredients, so it could not be any simpler to assemble, yet the final presentation is totally centerpiece worthy.

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

1 round brie

1 large egg

1 tablespoon milk

2 mini pieces of pepperoni

2 sliced black olives

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. On a floured work surface, unroll the puff pastry and cut it into 1-inch strips. Wrap the strips around brie cheese to resemble a wrapped mummy head. Whisk together the egg and milk and brush the wash over the pastry. Transfer the brie to a parchment-lined baking sheet. 3. Bake until the brie is warmed through (and gooey) and the puff pastry is deeply golden about 20 minutes. To finish the face, for the eyes, place two mini pepperonis into sliced olives and add to the wrapped brie. Serve with crackers or veggies.

TECHNIQUE TIP: Flour the cutting board before rolling out the puffed pastry so that it doesn’t stick. Also, use an egg wash to achieve a nice golden-brown color.

SWAP OPTION: Serve with fresh-cut vegetables and crackers so guests can choose different dippers.