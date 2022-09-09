(NBC Today) – This recipe has just two main ingredients, so it could not be any simpler to assemble, yet the final presentation is totally centerpiece worthy.
Ingredients:
1 sheet puff pastry, thawed
1 round brie
1 large egg
1 tablespoon milk
2 mini pieces of pepperoni
2 sliced black olives
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. On a floured work surface, unroll the puff pastry and cut it into 1-inch strips. Wrap the strips around brie cheese to resemble a wrapped mummy head.
- Whisk together the egg and milk and brush the wash over the pastry. Transfer the brie to a parchment-lined baking sheet. 3. Bake until the brie is warmed through (and gooey) and the puff pastry is deeply golden about 20 minutes.
- To finish the face, for the eyes, place two mini pepperonis into sliced olives and add to the wrapped brie. Serve with crackers or veggies.
TECHNIQUE TIP: Flour the cutting board before rolling out the puffed pastry so that it doesn’t stick. Also, use an egg wash to achieve a nice golden-brown color.
SWAP OPTION: Serve with fresh-cut vegetables and crackers so guests can choose different dippers.